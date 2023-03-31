Food Authority conducts major operations in Nowshera, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted major operations in Nowshera and Peshawar and seized 5,715 kg of non-standard food including mutton liver and meat.

According to the KP Food Authority spokesman, the food authority destroyed the seized sub-standard food. He added that 'kaleji' (mutton liver) and meat were being supplied from Punjab to Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera.

The spokesman said that different localities in Nowshera and Peshawar were raided in the operations by the inspection teams.

The Nowshera team, in an operation in Shireen Koto, seized 1,080 kg of non-standard butter and malai from a vehicle and destroyed it, he said. The Nowshera Food Safety Team also imposed heavy fines on the owners, he added.

Whereas, acting on a tip-off, Peshawar Food Safety Team checked several warehouses on Ashraf Road. The team seized more than 1,700 liters of fake spirits from a warehouse and destroyed them on the spot, the spokesperson said, adding that the team sealed the godown and imposed heavy fines on the owners.