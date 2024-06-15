Food Authority Conducts Operations In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan to ensure food safety for the common people.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera, Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on North Circular Road and Bannu Road.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. During this time a large quantity of expired biscuits, cakes and drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
