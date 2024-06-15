Open Menu

Food Authority Conducts Operations In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Food authority conducts operations in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan to ensure food safety for the common people.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera, Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on North Circular Road and Bannu Road.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. During this time a large quantity of expired biscuits, cakes and drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Road

Recent Stories

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 minutes ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

44 minutes ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

17 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

17 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

17 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

17 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan