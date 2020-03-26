UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Conducts Raids In Bannu

Thu 26th March 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A joint team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority and Food Department conducted joint raids against profiteers and hoarders in Domail, district Bannu and recovered different expired food items.

According to an official press release issued here Thursday, the joint team beside the recovery of 20 kilograms expired food items including milk packs, biscuits and cup cakes have also recovered about 40 kilograms of the China salt.

Heavy cash penalties have been imposed on the owners after recovery of expired and prohibited food items while a bakery and two godowns were also sealed.

More Stories From Pakistan

