Food Authority Conducts Raids In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places and bazaars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.
Different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazars at Bannu Adda and Sheikh Yousaf.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory.
Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.
The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.
