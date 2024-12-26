Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places and ba­zaars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places and ba­zaars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.

Different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazars at Bannu Adda and Sheikh Yousaf.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory.

Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.

The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.