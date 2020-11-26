UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Confiscates 150Kg Substandard Biscuits, 3000dzn Rotten Eggs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against adulteration mafia and substandard food items, Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Wednesday inspected different areas of the province.

The authority's Charsadda team confiscated 150 Kg substandard biscuits and sweets during inspection of Ameer Khan and Ameen Markets.

The team confiscated 150Kg substandard biscuits, spices and sweets and fined two shopkeepers while issued warning notices to two others.

The other raid was conducted on Ghondo area of Katlang and seized more than 3000 dozen rotten eggs.

Meanwhile, the DIKhan team of food authority also inspected various shops in different areas and discarded 200 liters expired beverages.

The district Peshawar team of food authority also inspected several bakeries in the jurisdiction of Town-IV and sealed a bakery over violation of hygienic standard while one another bakery was fined over a filthy environment.

