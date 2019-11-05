Food authority confiscates 200 Kg substandard snacks, vinegar

MANSHERA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Halal Food Authority Manshera in a raid confiscated 200 kilogram substandard snacks and vinegar here on Tuesday.

The unwholesome material was confiscated by a team of food authority led by Assistant Director, Adeel Nouman.

The team also cancelled the manufacturing license of Khan Foods and Three Star Spices besides discarding 300 kilogram chili sauce.

Halal Food authority also urged public to inform officials about manufacturing of substandard food items and said that raids would be continued in greater interests of consumers.