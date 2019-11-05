UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Confiscates 200 Kg Substandard Snacks, Vinegar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Food authority confiscates 200 Kg substandard snacks, vinegar

MANSHERA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Halal Food Authority Manshera in a raid confiscated 200 kilogram substandard snacks and vinegar here on Tuesday.

The unwholesome material was confiscated by a team of food authority led by Assistant Director, Adeel Nouman.

The team also cancelled the manufacturing license of Khan Foods and Three Star Spices besides discarding 300 kilogram chili sauce.

Halal Food authority also urged public to inform officials about manufacturing of substandard food items and said that raids would be continued in greater interests of consumers.

Recent Stories

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

45 seconds ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

21 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infr ..

11 minutes ago

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the k ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.