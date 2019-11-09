Food authority confiscates 3000kg adulterated spice

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Saturday confiscated 3000 kilogram adulterated spice and find the shopkeeper, said the spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority Saturday confiscated 3000 kilogram adulterated spice and find the shopkeeper, said the spokesperson.

A team headed by Director Operation Dr Azmat, Assistant Director Shakil Ahmad and Food Safety Officer Saifullah raided Mirch Market and grab 3000 kilogram adulterated spices.

They fine the shopkeeper and said that action would be taken against those who violate the Authority rules.