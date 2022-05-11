Food Authority confiscates 4000 litres of counterfeit drinks in Khyber

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wednesday confiscated 4000 litres of counterfeit drinks in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Food Safety and Halal food Authority Wednesday confiscated 4000 litres of counterfeit drinks in district Khyber.

Operations of the Food Safety Authority in different cities of the province carried out and recovered large quantities of substandard beverages.

Similarly, a unit sealed for producing substandard juice in Charsadda and two bakeries were also sealed for poor hygiene and use of unhealthy dyes.

Various ice factories were inspected in Bannu, water tested in laboratory and sealed two Ice factories on poor sanitation and substandard water use.