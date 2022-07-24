Food Authority confiscates over 2,500 kg of substandard jiggery; seals unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid near Shahalam Pul area of Peshawar here on Sunday seized over 2,500 kilogram of substandard jiggery and sealed the fake production unit.

According to the Food Safety Authority officials, the unit was producing jiggery with use of sugar, substandard jiggery and non-food grade colours, instead of sugarcane.

The substandard jiggery from the unit used to be supplied to various parts of the city.

During the raid, the team also confiscated over five kilogram of non-food grade color from the unit.

The hygiene condition of the production unit was also found very deplorable, they added.

The Food Safety Authority also carried out the inspections of food outlets in the rest of the province. In Khyber district, a shop was sealed over sale of substandard beverages and chips, while improvement notices were issued to a number of hotels.

In Dera Ismail Khan, various dairy shops were inspected, wherein the quality of milk was checked with help of mobile Food Testing laboratory. The teams discarded milk with water adulteration, besides imposing a fine and issuing warning notices to the dairy shops.