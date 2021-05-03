UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Confiscates Over 600kg Substandard Fruit Pulp

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Food authority confiscates over 600kg substandard fruit pulp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Monday confiscated over 600 kg of substandard and expired fruit pulp from a factory in Haripur.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The field team during the raid imposed heavy fine against the owner of factory.

According to KP FS&HFA a number of food related businesses were also inspected in DI Khan, where production units of four backfires were shutdown owing to the sever unhygienic condition.

The bakeries were found in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), while they were also using expired items in the production of items.

Food Safety Authority also inspected various businesses in upper Dir area, wherein more then 60 kg of expired and substandard edible items were recovered.

A number of food businesses were served warning notices in Dera Ismail Khan area.

