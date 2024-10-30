Food authority confiscates substandard, unregistered products during raids in Nowshera, Mardan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) on Wednesday confiscated huge amount of substandard and unregistered products during raids conducted in Mardan and Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024)

According to spokesperson for the authority, a surprise raid was conducted on a spice factory situated in Sherabad area of Mardan.

Food authority team confiscated 54 cartons of unregistered spices, 12 kg of coloring agents and expired flavorings.

The factory was sealed on the spot.

In another raid, Mardan Medical Complex canteen was sealed due to sale of substandard items and unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, a snack manufacturing units on Swabi Road was inspected and fine was imposed on the owner due to violation of standard operating procedures.

In another raid in Nowshera, over 1900 liters of fake and substandard beverages from a vehicle were recovered.

