Food Authority Confiscates Substandard, Unregistered Products During Raids In Nowshera, Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) has confiscated a huge amount of substandard and unregistered products during raids conducted in Mardan and Nowshera.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a surprise raid was conducted on a spice factory situated in Sherabad area of Mardan.

The food authority team confiscated 54 cartons of unregistered spices, 12 kg of coloring agents, and expired flavorings. The factory was sealed on the spot.

In another raid, a canteen of Mardan Medical Complex was sealed due to the sale of substandard items and unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, a snack manufacturing unit on Swabi Road was inspected and a fine was imposed on the owner due to violation of standard operating procedures.

In another raid in Nowshera, over 1900 liters of fake and substandard beverages from a vehicle were recovered.

