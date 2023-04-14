Food authority confiscates truck loaded with substandard beverages

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The district Food Authority in a crackdown against substandard beverages and drinks on Friday conducted an inspection after Sehri on the main highway and checked all vehicles supplying junk food and beverages to other districts.

During the checking, the food authority found a truck loaded with substandard beverages labelled with fake stickers of an international brand. The officials of the authority took the truck into custody, arrested the driver and started legal action.