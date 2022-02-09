UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Confiscates Two Dead Buffaloes, Arrests Butcher

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arrests butcher

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated two dead buffaloes from a vehicle near the Durranpur area of Peshawar and arrested the butcher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated two dead buffaloes from a vehicle near the Durranpur area of Peshawar and arrested the butcher.

The cattle were slaughtered after their death, and found in the vehicle was heading to Charsadda from Peshawar and the accused were caught red-handed.

The operation was carried out on the direction of KPFSA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the dead cattle were discarded with help of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) at a dumping point. In addition, one dead cow was also found during a raid in the Odigram area of Lower Dir, the cow was also slaughtered after death. The accused involved in the incident have been arrested and a heavy fine was imposed on them.

To ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people a number of other activities were carried out in various areas of the province.

According to the Food Safety Authority, in the Lower Kurram district, various food carrying vehicles were inspected and a heavy quantity of unhealthy snacks were recovered from a vehicle heading towards Sadda Bazaar from Bannu. The unhealthy item was seized and heavy fines were imposed against the owner.

In district Bannu, the Food Safety Authority team inspected various food outlets. During the inspection, general stores, wholesale dealers, bakers and other related shops were inspected. The food safety team Issued improvement notices to food outlets.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Fine Vehicles Vehicle Charsadda Dir From

Recent Stories

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

Sehat Card scheme lauded widely

3 minutes ago
 Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands fli ..

Brazil defends stopovers for British Falklands flights

3 minutes ago
 UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

3 minutes ago
 Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating ..

Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating pet cat: West Ham

3 minutes ago
 190 open manholes get lids, road crossing faciliti ..

190 open manholes get lids, road crossing facilities for kids at 248 schools

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Discussing Security Guarantees for Russia W ..

Berlin Discussing Security Guarantees for Russia With Allies - German Cabinet

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>