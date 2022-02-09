Food authority confiscates two dead buffaloes, arrests butcher

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated two dead buffaloes from a vehicle near the Durranpur area of Peshawar and arrested the butcher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated two dead buffaloes from a vehicle near the Durranpur area of Peshawar and arrested the butcher.

The cattle were slaughtered after their death, and found in the vehicle was heading to Charsadda from Peshawar and the accused were caught red-handed.

The operation was carried out on the direction of KPFSA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the dead cattle were discarded with help of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) at a dumping point. In addition, one dead cow was also found during a raid in the Odigram area of Lower Dir, the cow was also slaughtered after death. The accused involved in the incident have been arrested and a heavy fine was imposed on them.

To ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people a number of other activities were carried out in various areas of the province.

According to the Food Safety Authority, in the Lower Kurram district, various food carrying vehicles were inspected and a heavy quantity of unhealthy snacks were recovered from a vehicle heading towards Sadda Bazaar from Bannu. The unhealthy item was seized and heavy fines were imposed against the owner.

In district Bannu, the Food Safety Authority team inspected various food outlets. During the inspection, general stores, wholesale dealers, bakers and other related shops were inspected. The food safety team Issued improvement notices to food outlets.