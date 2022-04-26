Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Tuesday raided outlets of two international fast food chains in Abbottabad and confiscated unwholesome meat and substandard cooking oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Tuesday raided outlets of two international fast food chains in Abbottabad and confiscated unwholesome meat and substandard cooking oil.

A Food Authority team led by Assistant Director Dr.

Rukhsar Ali and assistant commissioner also inspected various eateries, including two restaurants, and confiscated substandard cooking oil and adulterated tomato ketchup. The team also sealed refrigerators and freezers of the food outlets.