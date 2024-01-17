Food Authority Continues Crackdown On Hotels, Eateries
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Kohat Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Team inspected various grocery stores, bakeries, hotels and other food shops in Billi Tang Bazar on Wednesday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kohat Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Team inspected various grocery stores, bakeries, hotels and other food shops in Billi Tang Bazar on Wednesday.
According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, the team fined a bakery for poor hygiene conditions and a large quantity of expired cold drinks was recovered from the grocery store and were destroyed on the spot.
Various food samples were tested through a modern mobile testing laboratory to ensure the supply of clean and quality food to the public.
