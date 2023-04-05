Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Continues Crackdowns In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Food Authority continues crackdowns in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) on Wednesday continued its crackdown against substandard food items, beverages, junk food and dairy and bakery products across the province and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers.

Following the directives of Director General KP FSHFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the teams of food authority visited shops, hotels, bakeries and general stores in Lower Kurram, Chitral, Mardan, Kohat, Tank, Bannu and imposed fines over violations.

The officials of the Food Authority visited Sada Bazaar in Lower Kurram, inspected the production unit of a bakery in Haqqani market and fined the unit for violation of hygiene rules and non-compliance to the food safety SOPs.

Similarly, in Dinin Bazaar, Lower Chitral, the food authority confiscated a large quantity of mislabelled and hazardous packets of junk food and also fined a bakery for using non-food grade chemicals.

During an inspection of various shops, bakeries and restaurants in Garhi Kapura area of the district, the FSHFA team found expired soft drinks and other bakery items and imposed heavy fines on the owners.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority conducted raids on the main highway road and adjacent areas in Kohat and took samples of milk from different dairy shops and tankers during the blockade and fined the accused of adulteration. Two bakeries were also fined over unhygienic conditions.

In Tank district, milk samples were tested from various milk shops and three shopkeepers were fined for adulteration of milk with water and issued notices to others due to the low amount of fat in milk.

Whereas, various general stores and wholesalers were inspected in district Bannu and a heavy fine was imposed on different charges.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Fine Road Kohat Mardan Chitral Tank Market From Fat

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

23 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

23 minutes ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

23 minutes ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

23 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

23 minutes ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.