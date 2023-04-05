Food Authority continues crackdowns in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) on Wednesday continued its crackdown against substandard food items, beverages, junk food and dairy and bakery products across the province and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers.

Following the directives of Director General KP FSHFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the teams of food authority visited shops, hotels, bakeries and general stores in Lower Kurram, Chitral, Mardan, Kohat, Tank, Bannu and imposed fines over violations.

The officials of the Food Authority visited Sada Bazaar in Lower Kurram, inspected the production unit of a bakery in Haqqani market and fined the unit for violation of hygiene rules and non-compliance to the food safety SOPs.

Similarly, in Dinin Bazaar, Lower Chitral, the food authority confiscated a large quantity of mislabelled and hazardous packets of junk food and also fined a bakery for using non-food grade chemicals.

During an inspection of various shops, bakeries and restaurants in Garhi Kapura area of the district, the FSHFA team found expired soft drinks and other bakery items and imposed heavy fines on the owners.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority conducted raids on the main highway road and adjacent areas in Kohat and took samples of milk from different dairy shops and tankers during the blockade and fined the accused of adulteration. Two bakeries were also fined over unhygienic conditions.

In Tank district, milk samples were tested from various milk shops and three shopkeepers were fined for adulteration of milk with water and issued notices to others due to the low amount of fat in milk.

Whereas, various general stores and wholesalers were inspected in district Bannu and a heavy fine was imposed on different charges.