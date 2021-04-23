Food Authority destroyed 800 dozen defective eggs in Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) ::Under the supervision of Deputy Director Zeeshan Mehsud, the Food Authority recovered about 800 dozen defective dirty eggs and were destroyed on the spot here on Friday.

According to detail, the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foot Safety Authority raided two bakeries and recovered from them 800 dozen defective dirty eggs and sealed the bakeries for substandard food items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Zeeshan Mehsud said that the officials also raided pop makers for misbranding and sealed it. He said stern action would be taken against all those involved in unhealthy food items in the Holy month of Ramadan and will not be tolerated as far as taking legal action is concerned.

Zeehsan Mehsud said that the officials of the KP Food Safety Authority have already launched a crackdown during the Holy month of Ramadan in various districts across the province.