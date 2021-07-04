UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Destroys 1400 Liters Adulterated Milk, Seal Shops

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Food authority destroys 1400 liters adulterated milk, seal shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown on adulteration in milk in the province destroyed more than 1400 liters adulterated milk and sealed several dairy shops on Sunday.

The Spokesperson of the Authority said that more than 700 liters of substandard milk were destroyed from various dairy shops in DI Khan and sealed several dairy shops.

Similarly, during blockage at Manji Khel area of district Tank, more than 300 liters of adulterated milk from tanker were destroyed and imposed heavy fine.

The inspection team of the Authority destroyed more than 230 liters milk due to mixing of water in milk in Haripur.

More than 150 liters of adulterated milk destroyed during blockade in Naurang area of district Lakki Marwat and also sealed a milk shop over selling adulterated milk in district Khyber.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Fine Haripur Lakki Marwat Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.