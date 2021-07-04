Food authority destroys 1400 liters adulterated milk, seal shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown on adulteration in milk in the province destroyed more than 1400 liters adulterated milk and sealed several dairy shops on Sunday.

The Spokesperson of the Authority said that more than 700 liters of substandard milk were destroyed from various dairy shops in DI Khan and sealed several dairy shops.

Similarly, during blockage at Manji Khel area of district Tank, more than 300 liters of adulterated milk from tanker were destroyed and imposed heavy fine.

The inspection team of the Authority destroyed more than 230 liters milk due to mixing of water in milk in Haripur.

More than 150 liters of adulterated milk destroyed during blockade in Naurang area of district Lakki Marwat and also sealed a milk shop over selling adulterated milk in district Khyber.