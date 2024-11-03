Food Authority Destroys 2,560 Liters Of Defective Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The fight against adulterated milk mafia has been intensified as crackdown is ongoing across the city, and during checking of 267 milk trucks, 14 were found with adulterated milk, while 253 milk trucks were cleared.
According to the details, during the checking of 36,0000 liters of milk, 2560 liters of milk was destroyed and heavy fines were imposed.
Following the order of the DG food Authority, checking of milk suppliers is going on in provincial metropolis.
Vehicles coming from Gajju Matah, Babu Sabu, Adda Plot, Thokar Niaz Baig, Ravi Bridge and Jallo Mor were checked, DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, said that 2,560 liters of milk was destroyed after the test failed.
Experts believe that water in spoiled milk, powder mixture, reduced fat, use of adulterated milk can cause stomach, liver, intestinal diseases.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore's AQI reaches unprecedented levels51 seconds ago
-
PPP launches "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign in Punjab56 seconds ago
-
PMYP and SIA unite to empower Balochistan's Youth59 seconds ago
-
CM Murad felicitates armed forces on successful operation in North Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Over 1300 applications received under Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows project1 minute ago
-
137 shopkeepers held on profiteering1 minute ago
-
60 apply for 'Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Development projects in Sialkot district reviewed11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,400 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
National WASH Accounts for Pakistan vital to save lives: Experts11 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon attends Startup Synergy Model, Plant sprint 202411 minutes ago