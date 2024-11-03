Open Menu

Food Authority Destroys 2,560 Liters Of Defective Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Food Authority destroys 2,560 liters of defective milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The fight against adulterated milk mafia has been intensified as crackdown is ongoing across the city, and during checking of 267 milk trucks, 14 were found with adulterated milk, while 253 milk trucks were cleared.

According to the details, during the checking of 36,0000 liters of milk, 2560 liters of milk was destroyed and heavy fines were imposed.

Following the order of the DG food Authority, checking of milk suppliers is going on in provincial metropolis.

Vehicles coming from Gajju Matah, Babu Sabu, Adda Plot, Thokar Niaz Baig, Ravi Bridge and Jallo Mor were checked, DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, said that 2,560 liters of milk was destroyed after the test failed.

Experts believe that water in spoiled milk, powder mixture, reduced fat, use of adulterated milk can cause stomach, liver, intestinal diseases.

Related Topics

Water From Fat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

17 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

17 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan