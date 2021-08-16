UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Destroys 3000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Monday seized 3000 liter substandard milk from a vehicle at Nowrang Chowk Bannu in its ongoing crack down against food adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Monday seized 3000 liter substandard milk from a vehicle at Nowrang Chowk Bannu in its ongoing crack down against food adulteration.

The Food Safety Authority officails said milk was wasted as it contained water and chemicals.

The authority also sealed godown supplying honey over poor cleanliness arrangements in Taimurgarah, Dir Lower district.

Similarly, the authority sealed a beverage factory in Charsadda involved in producing fake and substandard beverages and seized 2000 liters counterfeit juices.

The Food Safety Authority said strict action was being taken against food adulterers and businesses for violating Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures across the province.

