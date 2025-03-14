Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority has destroyed 315,000 liters of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority has destroyed 315,000 liters of adulterated milk.

The action was taken at the checkpoints at Mareer, Murree Road, Thallian Interchange and Islamabad Toll Plaza.

According to the details, the food authority has set up checkpoints at different locations. It took action early morning and captured 20 milk trucks containing 315,000 liters of adulterated milk, while 8,200 liters of water-mixed milk was also destroyed on the spot.

Special teams of the Food Authority are working during Sehri and Iftar hours. Citizens can contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.