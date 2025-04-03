Food Authority Destroys Hundreds Of Subpar Items During Ramadan: Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has released a report of its actions during Ramazan, revealing that hundreds of substandard and harmful food items were confiscated and destroyed across the province.
According to the Food Authority report on Thursday, food authority teams conducted 10,112 inspections of food-related businesses throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During these inspections, a total of 112,595 kilograms of substandard and harmful food products were seized and disposed of.
The highest number of inspections took place in Peshawar, where 1,682 checks were carried out, leading to the seizure and discarding of 31,242 kilograms of unsafe food items.
In Mardan, 49,485 kilograms of substandard food were discarded following 883 inspections.
Other districts with significant inspections included Bannu (593), Abbottabad (559), Swat (596), Mansehra (563), and Haripur (512).
Additionally, 2,201 food samples, including milk, beverages, cooking oil, ghee, and spices, were tested in mobile food testing labs.
Among these, 1,904 samples met safety standards, while 297 were declared substandard.
As part of enforcement measures, 25 businesses were sealed, and fines totaling 15.75 million rupees were imposed for violations of hygiene and food safety regulations. The authority also renewed and issued 2,477 business licenses, generating 9.64 million rupees in revenue. Furthermore, 1,147 businesses received improvement notices and eight training sessions along with 155 awareness sessions were conducted during Ramazan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, emphasized that the government is committed to eliminating substandard and hazardous food products from the province.
He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in selling unhealthy food, stating that public health will not be compromised under any circumstances.
