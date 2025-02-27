Food authority destroys over 47 maunds pickles, 120 kg Jam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed more than 47 maunds of unhygienic pickles and 120 kg of jam found in various parts of the city.

According to official, raids were conducted in the suburban village 517/EB and Madina Colony, where authorities discovered a large quantity of moldy pickles and jam, along with 120 kg of loose dye and insect-infested seeds.

These contaminated ingredients were intended for use in the production of food items.

Both production units were fined Rs. 175,000 for violating hygiene regulations.

The pickles were stored in chemical drums that were heavily contaminated, allegedly containing lizards, dead insects, flies, and bird remains.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Food Authority stated that local residents appreciated the crackdown and called for continued action against those involved in food adulteration.