Open Menu

Food Authority Destroys Over 47 Maunds Pickles, 120 Kg Jam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Food authority destroys over 47 maunds pickles, 120 kg Jam

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed more than 47 maunds of unhygienic pickles and 120 kg of jam found in various parts of the city.

According to official, raids were conducted in the suburban village 517/EB and Madina Colony, where authorities discovered a large quantity of moldy pickles and jam, along with 120 kg of loose dye and insect-infested seeds.

These contaminated ingredients were intended for use in the production of food items.

Both production units were fined Rs. 175,000 for violating hygiene regulations.

The pickles were stored in chemical drums that were heavily contaminated, allegedly containing lizards, dead insects, flies, and bird remains.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Food Authority stated that local residents appreciated the crackdown and called for continued action against those involved in food adulteration.

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

1 minute ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

12 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

13 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan