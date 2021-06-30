Food Authority destroys thousands of litters counterfeit beverages, milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown on the adulteration mafia across the province, destroyed thousands of litters of counterfeit beverages and substandard milk and also imposed fine on the shopkeepers.

According to Spokesman of the Food Safety Authority, over 10,000 litters of counterfeit beverages were recovered from a truck during the blockade in Nowshera. Unhealthy beverages were being supplied to different areas of Nowshera, which were destroyed on the spot.

According to the Food Safety Authority, samples of milk supplied by various vehicles were also checked during the blockade in Dir Lower.

During the inspection, 400 litters of substandard milk were destroyed on the spot.

In Swat, a medical college canteen was sealed for poor hygiene and two general stores for counterfeit drinks.

Inspected various dairy shops in Mardan and imposed fine on four dairy shops for mixing water in milk.

The fines were imposed on several tankers for mixing water in milk in DI Khan.

During the inspection in Upper Dir, substandard ice cream was recovered and destroyed on the spot.