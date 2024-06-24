Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterated milk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan late at night, setting up a checking point at Qureshi Mor to inspect milk tankers arriving from Punjab and other districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan late at night, setting up a checking point at Qureshi Mor to inspect milk tankers arriving from Punjab and other districts.

Spokesperson of the Food Authority said that during the inspection, samples were collected from milk supply vehicles and examined on-site using the mobile food testing laboratory.

"Over 3,000 liters of adulterated and substandard milk from two vehicles were immediately discarded, and heavy fines were also imposed on the owners" he added.

Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed lauded the food safety team and instructed all food safety teams to be vigilant and inspect food supply vehicles regularly.

Wasif emphasized that strict action would be taken against those supplying substandard food and no leniency would be shown towards violators.