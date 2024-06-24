Food Authority Discarded 3,000 Liters Of Adulterated Milk
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan late at night, setting up a checking point at Qureshi Mor to inspect milk tankers arriving from Punjab and other districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan late at night, setting up a checking point at Qureshi Mor to inspect milk tankers arriving from Punjab and other districts.
Spokesperson of the Food Authority said that during the inspection, samples were collected from milk supply vehicles and examined on-site using the mobile food testing laboratory.
"Over 3,000 liters of adulterated and substandard milk from two vehicles were immediately discarded, and heavy fines were also imposed on the owners" he added.
Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed lauded the food safety team and instructed all food safety teams to be vigilant and inspect food supply vehicles regularly.
Wasif emphasized that strict action would be taken against those supplying substandard food and no leniency would be shown towards violators.
Recent Stories
Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest
US Consulate’s official calls on CM’s aide, discuss cooperation
Country Director WB callas on Planning Minister
IHC dispose of missing person case
Waste workers appreciated for best cleanliness on Eid
President for gradual rehabilitation of surrendered criminals of Kacha areas
CM reviews school reorganization program
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly
Heat wave returns
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Consulate’s official calls on CM’s aide, discuss cooperation28 seconds ago
-
IHC dispose of missing person case30 seconds ago
-
Waste workers appreciated for best cleanliness on Eid31 seconds ago
-
President for gradual rehabilitation of surrendered criminals of Kacha areas35 seconds ago
-
CM reviews school reorganization program57 minutes ago
-
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly58 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of Management53 minutes ago
-
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise53 minutes ago
-
Crime review meeting held53 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health insurance program53 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Muharram arrangements in Peshawar53 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department to hold anti-drug awareness walk53 minutes ago