Food Authority Discarded 4100 Liters Adulterated Milk And Substandard Items

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA)in its drive against sale of adulteration of milk and substandard food items discarded on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA)in its drive against sale of adulteration of milk and substandard food items discarded on Monday.

According spokesman of Food Safety Authority, it discarded a total of 4100 liters of adulterated mill in different areas of the province on Monday.

The FSA team during inspecting of milk quality in Machikhel area of Bannu district around 2600 liters milk was discarded from a tanker supplying milk to local market.

The Authority, during inspection of milk quality, in Haripur areas and in Dera Ismail Khan recovered 500 and 1000 liters of substandard mill from tankers supplying milk to local market was also discarded.

Meanwhile Food Safety Authority in a action in Nowshera recovered 2000 liters of substandard beverages from various shops and later discarded the same.

During the action a go-down was also sealed for storing inferior drinks.

