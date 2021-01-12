UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Discards 1,000 Litres Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Food Authority discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with the Food and Livestock Department Tuesday discarded more than 1,000 liters of adulterated and substandard milk during crackdowns across the province.

As per the directives of Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan and Director Operations, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, teams of the authority took milk samples from various dairy shops in Swat as part of the ongoing campaign adulteration and discarded more than 400 liters of substandard and adulterated milk. The shop was also sealed.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that action was also taken against those who adulterated milk in Peshawar and more than 250 liters of substandard milk was seized and wasted, while heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

Similarly, more than 200 liters of adulterated milk was discarded in Upper Dir and more than 100 liters in DI Khan.

The Director Operations said the quality of food items along with milk was also inspected and more than 160 liters of expired beverages were destroyed during inspections of various shops in DI Khan and 15 kg of expired and unhygienic food items were wasted in Hangu.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Hangu Dir Sohail Khan From

Recent Stories

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

17 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.