Food Authority discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with the Food and Livestock Department Tuesday discarded more than 1,000 liters of adulterated and substandard milk during crackdowns across the province.

As per the directives of Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan and Director Operations, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, teams of the authority took milk samples from various dairy shops in Swat as part of the ongoing campaign adulteration and discarded more than 400 liters of substandard and adulterated milk. The shop was also sealed.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that action was also taken against those who adulterated milk in Peshawar and more than 250 liters of substandard milk was seized and wasted, while heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

Similarly, more than 200 liters of adulterated milk was discarded in Upper Dir and more than 100 liters in DI Khan.

The Director Operations said the quality of food items along with milk was also inspected and more than 160 liters of expired beverages were destroyed during inspections of various shops in DI Khan and 15 kg of expired and unhygienic food items were wasted in Hangu.