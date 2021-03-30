Food authority discards 10k liters counterfeit drinks, seals factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Tuesday discarded 10,000 liters unhygenic drinks and sealed the manufacturing factory in Shakas area of district Khyber.

The spokesperson of the Authority informed that the operation was carried out on the directive of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which unhygienic beverages were seized from the factory.

Assistant Directors Muhammad Ibrahim, Zafar Mehsud and the Food Safety team took part in the operation, he said.

He said that counterfeit beverages were manufactured on a large scale in the factory, which was supplied to various districts of the province.

Similarly, on the directive of Assistant Director Tahir Habib several shops were sealed in Khalabat and Darband Ada Haripur over selling substandard food items.

KP Food Authority Swat team during crackdown on adulterated items in Babuzai and Barikot Tehsil also sealed a restaurant for using Chinese salt and poor hygiene. An ice cream unit in the Gogdara area was also sealed for using harmful chemicals.

Similarly, bakery production unit was sealed in Lakki Marwat for selling unhygienic food items.

The DG Food Authority said that operations against substandard and unhygienic beverages have been intensified in the province and directed officers concern to take action against those who violate the authority rules.