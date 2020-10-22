Food Authority discards 150kg toffees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Thursday discarded 150kg of substandard toffees during an action on Phandu Road here.

According to the Food Authority a candy factory, involved in production of unhealthy and unhygienic toffees was raided on Phandu Road.

The authority seized 150kg of health hazardous toffees and later discarded the product.

The candies and toffees were being supplied to various shops in Peshawar and other districts of the province. The authority also sealed the factory and imposed a hefty fine on factory owner.