Food Authority Discards 200 Liters Adulterated Milk, 800 Kg Bran Spice

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Saturday discarded about 200 litres of adulterated and substandard milk.

The Authority team took 30 samples of milk from the vehicles supplying milk to the city at the Motorway Toll Plaza and checked on the spot.

Food Safety The team also imposed heavy fines on the owners.

Similarly, during another operation, the food safety team raided the Mirch Mandi and recovered 800 kg of bran and 50 kg of non-food grade colour from the spice unit, after which the spice unit was sealed.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan gave a stern warning to the businessmen related to food items and asked them to follow public rules as selling substandard edible items is an immoral and illegal act.

