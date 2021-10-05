Food authority discards 200 liters substandard milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Tuesday inspected dairy shops in different areas of district Bannu and discarded more than 200 liters of milk while imposed fines on shopkeepers.

The action was carried out on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The Food Authority team during action milk samples were taken and tested on the spot. During the inspection under the supervision of Deputy Director Rahm ul Aziz, notices were issued for improvement.

In Mardan, the food safety team also inspected grocery stores, sweets shops and dairy shops.

During action, substandard yogurt was destroyed from dairy shops, while overdue biscuits were recovered from grocery stores and fines were imposed.

According to the Food Safety Authority, major operations were also carried out in Dir Upper against those selling adulterated and unsafe food, several shops in Wari Bazaar were inspected during the inspection, and large quantities of banned china salt and choran were recovered.

Similarly, a large quantity of substandard spices and prohibited food items were recovered from various shops in Sahibabad Bazaar and destroyed on the spot.