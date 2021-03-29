UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Discards 200kg Substandard Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Food authority discards 200kg substandard food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Monday discarded over 200 kilogram substandard and unhygienic food in various areas of the province.

The actions were carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The food authority during the operations sealed a hotel and bakery unit for sever unhygienic condition.

The spokesperson of the Authority said that the food safety teams discarded over 100 kg of substandard Ice-cream during inspection of food outlets in Dir Upper. During the raid, various bakeries, general stores, kebab shops, hotels and dairy shops were also inspected and notices were issued for improvement.

He said that a hotel in Sheikh Yusuf Ada DI Khan was sealed for operating without authority license.

He said that food related businesses were also inspected in Babuzai area of Swat, where more than 70 kg of unhealthy and substandard food items were recovered from various shops.

Similarly, about 40 kg of substandard and unhealthy snacks were recovered from a vehicle in Kohat. The food safety team also inspected a milk tanker, and fined the owner for milk adulteration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Hotel Vehicle Kohat Dir Upper Babuzai From

Recent Stories

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

6 minutes ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

51 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.