Food Authority Discards 25 Kg Chinese Salt, 89kg Substandard, Expired Food Stuff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Food Authority discards 25 kg Chinese salt, 89kg substandard, expired food stuff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Wednesday continued drive against adulteration across the province and seized a total 89 kg of substandard and expired food stuff and 25 kg banned Chinese salt.

According to Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir more than 70kg of unhealthy and expired items were discarded during the operation in Nowshera and 19 kg in Chitral while 25 kg banned Chinese salt was seized in DI Khan.

Dr Azmatullah said that adulterated milk and bakery items were discarded in Kohat while substandard spices were wasted in Lakki Marwat.

The teams of Food Authority inspected restaurants and hotels in Mardan and fined two hotels over violation of hygiene values. Similarly, two meat shops and one general store in Upper Dir were fined.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, production units of several hotels, grocery stores and bakeries in Haripur were inspected and warning notices were issued to those who did not improve food preparation.

