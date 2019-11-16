UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Discards 3000 Kgs Dry Tea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:09 PM

Food authority discards 3000 kgs dry tea

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Food Authority here on Saturday seized and discarded 3000 kilograms of substandard dry tea

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Food Authority here on Saturday seized and discarded 3000 kilograms of substandard dry tea.

The substandard tea was seized by food authority during a raid conducted on a factory situated in Hazar Khani area of provincial metropolis.

Three workers were also arrested in the raid.

Food authority officials said that efforts would be continued against those who found guilty of selling substandard and unwholesome food.

