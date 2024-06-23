Food Authority Discards 3000 Litres Of Adulterated Milk In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized two containers and discarded about 3000 litres of contaminated milk supplied from Punjab here on Sunday.
According to the details, the action was taken based on information that containers of adulterated milk transported from Punjab through Dera Ismail Khan would be supplied to different franchises in KP.
The contaminated milk was seized by a raiding party headed by Deputy Director Muhammad Asif and Food Safety Officer Rizwan Ullah with team.
The team inspected all the two containers through the mobile laboratory on the spot and found the milk adulterated and unhygienic.
The official said that more than 3,000 litres of substandard milk were destroyed from tankers after water contamination was proved during checking.
He said the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed heavy fines on those involved in mixing water in milk.
The official said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old people and mixing into it was a serious crime. He said that there would be no permission for anyone to play with the health of the masses.
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority was working on a mission to ensure the supply of food products free of adulteration and will continue operations regularly against adulteration, the official concluded.
