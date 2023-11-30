Open Menu

Food Authority Discards 340 Litres Adulterated Milk, 200 Cartons Of Counterfeit Milkpack

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Food Authority discards 340 litres adulterated milk, 200 cartons of counterfeit milkpack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday discarded 340 litres of adulterated milk and 200 cartons having 1300 litres of harmful milk during raids in Peshawar Charsadda and Nowshera.

The spokesman of KP Food Authority said that inspection teams got milk samples tested from mobile testing labs at Warsak Road and University Town here and found adulteration of water in more than 340 litres of milk. The teams confiscated the milk and discarded it on the spot.

Another team of the Food Authority conducted a raid on a warehouse of a renowned Milkpack distributor in Sherpao Bazar in district Charsadda and recovered 200 cartons filled with 1300 litres of harmful milk packs.

The team impounded the cartons and sealed the warehouse while a case was registered against the owners, said the spokesperson.

In district Nowshera, a team from Food Authority raided Kibab, fish and fast food points, grocery stores and hotels discarded 185 litres of substandard cooking oil and imposed fines on the vendors.

Director General Food Safety Authority Shafiullah Khan appreciated the actions of the inspection teams and directed the officials concerned to ensure daily checking of dairy vendors and food outlets across the province.

