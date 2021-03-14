Food authority discards 350 liters unhygienic drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown Sunday discarded more than 350 liters drinks in different districts of the province.

The official said that during an operation in Nowshera discarded 250 liters of expired and unhygienic drinks from various shops.

The action was taken on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which several food-related units were heavily fined.

According to the Food Safety Authority, an operation was also carried out in Phase III Chowk area of Peshawar, during which 70 kg of noodles and 45 liters of unhygienic energy drinks were recovered.

Similarly, various food-related units were also inspected in Lower Dir. During the inspection, heavy fines were imposed on three hotels for violating hygiene norms in Timergarah Bazar.

During the operation, 60 liters of adulterated milk was also discarded from a vehicle.

According to the Food Safety Authority, 30 kg of non-food grade colors were recovered from the shop during the operation in Mansehra. Similarly, a wedding ball in Haripur was sealed due to poor hygiene situations.