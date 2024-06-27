Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) along with the Livestock Department conducted a joint operation at Dera Bhakkar Bridge in the early morning and discarded 400 liters of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles on Thursday

On the direction of Deputy Director (KP FS&HFA) Muhammad Asif, various teams of food authority conducted the operations on

Dera Bhakkar Bridge.

During the inspection samples were collected from milk supply vehicles and examined on-site using the mobile food testing laboratory.

Over 400 litres of adulterated and substandard milk were immediately discarded, and heavy fines were also imposed on the owners.

Meanwhile, teams of food authority conducted raids on several food shops, bakeries and milk shops on Qureshi Morr.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot, and during this time a large quantity of expired biscuits, cakes and drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.