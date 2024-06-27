Food Authority Discards 400 Liters Adulterated Milk In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:01 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) along with the Livestock Department conducted a joint operation at Dera Bhakkar Bridge in the early morning and discarded 400 liters of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles on Thursday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) along with the Livestock Department conducted a joint operation at Dera Bhakkar Bridge in the early morning and discarded 400 liters of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles on Thursday.
On the direction of Deputy Director (KP FS&HFA) Muhammad Asif, various teams of food authority conducted the operations on
Dera Bhakkar Bridge.
During the inspection samples were collected from milk supply vehicles and examined on-site using the mobile food testing laboratory.
Over 400 litres of adulterated and substandard milk were immediately discarded, and heavy fines were also imposed on the owners.
Meanwhile, teams of food authority conducted raids on several food shops, bakeries and milk shops on Qureshi Morr.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot, and during this time a large quantity of expired biscuits, cakes and drinks were taken into custody and destroyed.
Recent Stories
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division
Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospitals
NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Logistic China 2024
Drugs worth Rs 290m destroyed
China CPC leadership to hold reform-themed plenum on July 15-18.
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG BISP Punjab31 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected22 minutes ago
-
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners35 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospitals11 minutes ago
-
Drugs worth Rs 290m destroyed11 minutes ago
-
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions17 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point17 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment case17 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements25 minutes ago
-
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker25 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters1 hour ago