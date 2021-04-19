Food Authority discards 500 dead chickens, arrests one

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Monday recovered 500 dead chickens from a shop in Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested the shop owner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Monday recovered 500 dead chickens from a shop in Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested the shop owner.

According to KP Food Safety Authority, the action was taken on directives of DG, Shah Rukh Ali Khan during which the shop was sealed and its owner arrested.

The authority also discarded the recovered dead chickens.

In Swat district the authority sealed a meat shop after recovering unhealthy grinded meat and arrested its owner. In Swabi a bakery was sealed for unhygienic working conditions and in DI Khan a sweets shop was sealed for selling substandard paddy (halwa).