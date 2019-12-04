Food Authority discards 500 kg substandard food, 1,380 liters adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Food Safety and Halal Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday discarded 1,380 liters adulterated milk and 500 kg substandard food stuff and imposed fine worth Rs 75,000 on two renowned hotels.

According to spokesman of Food Authority, a team paid surprise visit to Lasania Hotel and Mian Gee Hotel on Mansehra road and sealed kitchen of Lasania Hotel due to unhygienic condition and imposed Rs 50,000 fine while Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on Mian Gee hotel while 500 kg substandard food stuff were discarded.

The food authority also checked other hotels and wedding halls and issued final notices to Shinwari hotel and other and warned strict legal action.

Meanwhile a mobile team of Food Authority intercepted milk containers on Salhir road and took 84 samples and tested on the spot in the mobile laboratory and found 1,380 liters adulterated milk.