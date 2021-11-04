Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in its ongoing operation against food adulteration has seized and discarded 700 litres substandard milk from dairy shops in various localities of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in its ongoing operation against food adulteration has seized and discarded 700 litres substandard milk from dairy shops in various localities of Peshawar.

The spokesman of Food Safety said that raids were conducted on dairy shops and milk supply vehicles at motorway toll plaza and Hashtnagri areas.

Similarly, 500 litres of counterfeit soft drinks were recovered from wholesale dealer at Hangu, Phatak raid, Kohat.

The Food Authority's officials sealed the shop and initiated action as per law.