Food authority discards expired Halwa at Dikhan

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The district food authority has expedited crackdown against eateries before Eid-ul-Fitr and discarded bulk of expired halwa and sweets from shops in the district.

The inspection team conducted raids at sweets shops at Bannu Adda and other places and found huge quantity of stale halwa and discarded immediately.

The authority sealed the shop and appealed masses to check quality of sweets before buying, adding there were reports that shopkeepers were selling expired sweets due to lockdown.

People may contact at 0966741212 in case of complaints about substandard of food items including sweets.