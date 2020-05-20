UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Discards Expired Halwa At Dikhan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:46 PM

Food authority discards expired Halwa at Dikhan

The district food authority has expedited crackdown against eateries before Eid-ul-Fitr and discarded bulk of expired halwa and sweets from shops in the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The district food authority has expedited crackdown against eateries before Eid-ul-Fitr and discarded bulk of expired halwa and sweets from shops in the district.

The inspection team conducted raids at sweets shops at Bannu Adda and other places and found huge quantity of stale halwa and discarded immediately.

The authority sealed the shop and appealed masses to check quality of sweets before buying, adding there were reports that shopkeepers were selling expired sweets due to lockdown.

People may contact at 0966741212 in case of complaints about substandard of food items including sweets.

Related Topics

Bannu May From

Recent Stories

ISPR says three civilians injured in Indian firing ..

3 seconds ago

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

17 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

19 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Rate Continues Upward Trend With 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs PMDC to decide ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Approves Opening of 66 Checkpoin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.