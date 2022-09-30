UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Discards One Tanker Of Adulterated Milk In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated milk in Dera

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have discarded one tanker of adulterated milk during its ongoing crackdown against the substandard food items

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have discarded one tanker of adulterated milk during its ongoing crackdown against the substandard food items.

As per the directives of Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan and Director Operations Altaf Hussain, a team of the authority took action against the adulterated milk and held a tanker full of adulterated and unhygienic milk.

The tanker was being used to supply the unhygienic and adulterated milk from Punjab to Tank.

The authority's team was led by Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad and comprised of Food Safety Officer Suhail Khan and Lab Analyst Hayat Khan.

The team took samples of milk from the tanker and checked it with the help of Lactoscan on the spot. The officers seized and wasted the milk after they found it as adulterated and unhygienic, adding the fine was also imposed on the owner of the tanker.

