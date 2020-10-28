Food Authority discards over 200 kg of substandard candies

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPS&HFA) team raided at a factory in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar on Wednesday and a total of 200 kilograms of substandard candies were confiscated, which the factory was producing in unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPS&HFA) team raided at a factory in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar on Wednesday and a total of 200 kilograms of substandard candies were confiscated, which the factory was producing in unhygienic conditions.

The Food Safety Authority discarded the substandard candies seized from the factory, while fines were imposed upon the culprits, said the spokesperson.

In last one week the Food Authority has sealed a dozen of such small scaled factories in Peshawar. The Authority teams also inspected various food premises in town-II area of Peshawar, where they checked dairy shops, marts, and spices shops.

According to Director General Food Safety Authority, Sohail Khan, the authority was working hard to eliminate all such ill practices in food related businesses in the province.

He said no one would be allowed to produce edible items which may harm human lives. He said strict actions would be taken against all those involved in such practices. He said with help of the community a lot of improvement could be brought in the production of food related businesses.