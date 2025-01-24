Open Menu

Food Authority Discards Over 20000 Litres Expired Cold Drinks In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Food authority discards over 20000 litres expired cold drinks in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority recovered and destroyed twenty thousands litres of expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif, The authority's team conducted the operation and recovered twenty thousands litres of expired beverages.

The food safety teams took immediate action, destroying the expired products on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers. In addition, heavy fines were imposed on those found violating food safety regulations.

The KP FS&HFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure adulteration free food to every citizen of the city, the authority's spokesman said.

