Food Authority Discards Over 400,000 Liters Adulterated Food Items In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPS&HFA) conducted 150,000 operations across the province last year and discarded over 400,000 kg/litres of adulterated food items.

During the year 2023, about 2000 food-related businesses were sealed for violating the laws while warning notices were issued to more than 7,800 businesses over unhygienic conditions and imposed Rs 61.8 million penalties, said a performance report issued here Wednesday.

Similarly, 17,532 samples of different food items were checked from static food testing and mobile food testing laboratory, out of which 5,947 samples were found unsatisfactory, said the report adding that 8,600 samples of milk, 1094 of water, 1690 of beverages, 932 of fruit juices, 2232 of edible oil, 365 of spices, 421 of tea leaves, 310 of honey were tested.

During the year, the authority issued licenses to 7,216 new business outlets and collected about Rs 95.6 million in revenue.

KPS&HFA conducted 107 training sessions wherein more than 1600 food workers were trained about hygiene principles. The authority arranged more than 600 awareness sessions across the province during the period.

The authority established a nutrition wing to create awareness among the public about safe food, according to the report.

