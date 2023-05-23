UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Discards Over 600 Litres Substandard Juices, 15 Kg Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Food authority discards over 600 litres substandard juices, 15 kg meat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Tuesday confiscated over 600 litres of substandard juices and beverages and 15 kg of meat during operations against the adulteration mafia.

According to FS&HFA spokesman, an inspection team of the authority conducted a raid on a juice factory on Shamsi Road in district Mardan and found over 600 litres of unhealthy and fake juice and beverages.

The teams confiscated and discarded the stock of juices and sealed the factory and the machinery.

Similarly, a food safety team also inspected various restaurants, fast food points, bakery units and tuck shops on the Peshawar Ring Road here seized 15 kg of substandard meat from two hotels and discarded it.

The team also imposed heavy fines on the owners for poor cleanliness, he said, adding that various general stores, milk and juice shops were inspected in district Bannu.

The teams found expired food items from a general store and imposed a fine on the owner.

Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Khan appreciated the teams of food authorities and instructed them to take strict legal action against the adulteration mafia.

He also urged the citizens to inform the Food Authority in case of any complaint against food outlets or illegal food factories in their areas.

