Food authority discards rotten chickens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) here on Saturday discarded 3,000 rotten chickens near Baacha Khan Square at Shami Road.

On the directives of Director General Halal Food Authority for providing hygienic food items to area people, the team raided chicken market situated near Baacha Khan Square and recovered more than 3,000 rotten chicken that were slaughtered insides the shops.

The team also confiscated a vehicle that was being used for supplying the dead chickens to local markets.

A case has been registered against the traders involved in business malpractice.

Meanwhile, Director General Sohail Khan in a statement, said that crackdown against all those traders involved in malpractices would be dealt with stern action.