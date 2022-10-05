UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Disposes Of Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Food Authority disposes of adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The food authority on Wednesday dumped about 30,180 liter adulterated milk after holding picket at Multan road and Qureshi chowk.

Official sources said heavy fine was imposed on owners of vehicles supplying mixed milk to different parts of the district and far-flung areas.

Several milk vehicles were checked during the blockade held at several points, it was said.

Adulterated milk in three vehicles was destroyed when their sample failed. Mixture of water and detergents was discovered in milk. Milk was found to lack natural nutrients and required fats during checking procedure. Adulterated milk was being supplied to local milk shops and hotels in Muzaffargarh city and suburbs.

DG Food Authority said that adulteration of milk wouldn't be allowed at all.

He said the campaign against adulteration would be continued on daily basis.

Related Topics

Multan Water Fine Vehicles Road Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: ..

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Defence Minister

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with ..

PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March 2023

31 minutes ago
 Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League gl ..

Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League glory at the Gaddafi Stadium fro ..

36 minutes ago
 Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

2 hours ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

3 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.