Food Authority disposes of adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The food authority on Wednesday dumped about 30,180 liter adulterated milk after holding picket at Multan road and Qureshi chowk.

Official sources said heavy fine was imposed on owners of vehicles supplying mixed milk to different parts of the district and far-flung areas.

Several milk vehicles were checked during the blockade held at several points, it was said.

Adulterated milk in three vehicles was destroyed when their sample failed. Mixture of water and detergents was discovered in milk. Milk was found to lack natural nutrients and required fats during checking procedure. Adulterated milk was being supplied to local milk shops and hotels in Muzaffargarh city and suburbs.

DG Food Authority said that adulteration of milk wouldn't be allowed at all.

He said the campaign against adulteration would be continued on daily basis.